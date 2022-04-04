Kenya: ICJ Kenya Calls for Speedy Probe Into Odinga's Chopper Stoning Incident

Nairobi — The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) Kenya has called for a speedy probe into last Friday's incident where former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's chopper was stoned in Uasin Gishu County.

Odinga's chopper came under attack when he traveled to Soy to attend the funeral of renowned businessman Jackson Kibor.

The Commission's Chairperson Protas Saende stated that the perpetrators behind the incident should be subjected to the full force of the law.

"The perpetrators of that incident need to be held accountable," he said adding that the August polls should not be a do or die contest.

He asked the offices of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and that of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to act accordingly and ensure Odinga gets justice.

"The two offices should continue executing their mandate as per the rule of law without fear or favor and be guided by the facts the evidence and the law as proper handling of the case will enhance public confidence," he said.

Soy lawmaker Caleb Kositany, Kapsaret's Oscar Sudi and Uasin Gishu Speaker David Kiplagat were questioned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday in connection to the incident that saw the helicopters windshield damaged.

The DCI issued summons after Odinga and politicians who accompanied him singled out Kositany and Sudi for incitement.

The lawmakers denied wrongdoing even as the questioned reluctance by the State to institute investigations against attacks on Deputy President William Ruto with a similar zeal.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday also strongly condemned the incident noting that it risks destabilizing the country.

President Kenyatta spoke at Embakasi's Pipeline area after attending a church service at the African Inland Church where he was accompanied by seven Cabinet Secretaries.

"If anything catastrophic occurred as a result of that, wouldn't the country be on fire? Is that what we want?" he posed.