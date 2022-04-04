Ghana: SWAG, GCB Bank Hail Black Stars, Others

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), has congratulated the Black Stars and Black Princesses for their qualification to their respective World Cup competitions later this year.

The Black Stars booked their Qatar FIFA World Cup after edging Nigeria on Tuesday while the Black Princesses also snatched the U-20 World Cup ticket after a two-legged victor over The Lucy of Ethiopia.

A statement signed by Kwabena Yeboah, president of SWAG commended the national male and female hockey teams, the female beach volleyball team, and the national weightlifting team, all of whom have booked tickets to the 2022 Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

"It is our belief that our athletes will play their heart out and win laurels for the country, the statement said.

In a related development, GCB Bank has congratulated the management, technical and playing body of the Black Stars for qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Managing Director of the Bank, Mr. Kofi Adomakoh, an avid sports enthusiast, in a statement, expressed the bank's delight to be part of the institutions that contributed resources towards the team's preparations and joins the people of Ghana in sharing the joy and happiness the qualification has brought.

GCB also commended the Government and private sector institutions, as well as all individuals who played various roles in securing another qualification for the Black Stars and Ghana.

The Bank also congratulated the U-20 women's soccer team for qualifying for the Women's World Cup.

"This is a win for Ghana, a win for us all, and can go a long way to boost morale and deepen the commitment we all have to advance the development of Mother Ghana."