Ghana: Atinga's Penalty Powers Medeama Over King Faisal

1 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Defender Vincent Atingastruck from the penalty spot in the first half to hand Medeama a narrow 1-0 win over Kumasi based King Faisal in their week 22 match of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) played at the Akoon Park.

Originally scheduled for Wednesday, the game was abandoned in the 27th minute after a heavy downpour rendered the pitch unplayable.

It was rescheduled to the early hours of yesterday and both sides responded positively, exhibiting beautiful inter-positional play to entertain the sparse crowd that gathered to watch.

Medeama earned a penalty in the 42nd minute following a tackle on Kwesi Donsu by a King Faisal.

Atinga converted beautifully from the spot to end the first half with the lead.

King Faisal launched a quick rally in the Medeama area after the game restarted but failed to snatch the equalizer before the break.

They continued with the fight to cancel the lead as they made several forays into the area of the host but Atinga and his men stayed resolute to defend the only goal of the game.

