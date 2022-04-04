Ghana: Black Stars Ready for Any Team At World Cup

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif has said that the Black Stars is ready to face any of the 31 other countries qualified teams that would be drawn against them today.

The Black Stars will by the end of today find out their pathway to possible glory at the upcoming Qatar FIFA World Cup when the tournament draw takes place at the Doha Exhibition and Congress Center in Doha, Qatar.

Ghana on Tuesday confirmed her return to the global football fiesta after missing out on the last edition in Russia four years ago; brushing aside sworn nemesis Nigeria via the away goal rule after a 1-1 drawn game at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria.

Speaking about his expectations ahead of the draw, Mustapha Ussif stated that said the effort seen so far from the technical team and playing body suggests that the Blacks Stars was ready for any of the countries at the championship.

"We are ready for any of the 31 countries that have qualified for the Mundial. We are waiting for today's draw to start planning our campaign."

He said the woeful showing at the AFCON in Cameroon created a negative impression around the young team that has suddenly witnessed a transformation under the new technical team, adding that, they will get better with the AFCON 2023 qualifiers in June to serve as preparatory matches for the World Cup.

Additionally, he announced the organization of a few friendly international matches to keep the team in good shape for the tourney.

Ghana has a rich history at the World Cup from its maiden appearance in 2006 and 2010, and we would be looking to build on the success from these tournaments, he noted.

"We are going to Qatar to break the record we set in South Africa in 2010," the Member of Parliament for Yagaba-kubori constituency in North East region further added.