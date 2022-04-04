Ghana: Adentan Assembly Members Schooled On HIV, Aids

The Adentan Municipal Assembly (AdMA) has held a one day workshop to sensitise assembly members on the HIV and AIDS pandemic and how to combat it.

The forum aimed at curbing the stigmatisation and discrimination associated with persons living with the virus and how people should treat them in their communities.

The AdentanMunicipal Director of Health Services, Dr Jeffery Arhin, speaking at the programme stated that since there is no difference between a person with "weak" immunity and a person with HIV or AIDS.

He, therefore, explained that there was the need to increase sensitisation associated with the pandemic.

He said as a first measure; "Some sex workers have been trained to become sitters and other roamers to help in sensitising other sex workers on the dangers posed to them and their clients" to serve as focal persons for the directorate.

"This iswhy we are initiating this programme to educate participants on the causes, prevention, and symptoms of HIV to enable them perform their communal duties effectively.

Ms. GiftyTorkornu, an HIV carrier for 20 years who shared her testimony during the workshop indicated that, HIV could be managed to reduce the viral level, but was quick to add that infected persons should adhere to medication and medical advises to increase their life span.

Ms. Rita Afriyie of the Technical Support Unit of the Ghana Aids Commission stressed the need for persons living with HIV (PLHIV) to be given equal opportunity to showcase what they can do best and entreated stakeholders grant PLHIV equal employment opportunities.

Mrs Margaret Yamoah, the Communication Manager of the Ghana AIDS Commission said that stigmatisation and discrimination killed faster than HIV virus and urged assembly members to convey the information across as well as educate people in their respective electoral areas on ways to curb the HIV/AIDS menace.