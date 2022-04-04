Gambia: Niani NAM Assured of Re-Election

Crr — Hon Alhagie S.B. Sillah, the current National Assembly Member (NAM) for Niani Constituency has been assured by his people that "he can go and sleep" because they would vote for him during the forthcoming National Assembly elections.

Hon. Sillah who served as a parliamentarian under the United Democratic Party for the past five years is seeking re-election and currently on a campaign in communities within his constituency.

During a political rally in Tuba Koto and Tuba Kuta, Sillah was assured by the communities that they would vote for him during the April 9th parliamentary elections.

According to them, Hon. Sillah dug wells and boreholes for people of his constituency, improved their living conditions, improved agriculture, education, health, electricity supply, linked roads, provided them milling machines, donating to victims, sponsored students, organised football tournaments for youth as well as supported the needy.

At Niani Kayayi and Jarumeh Kuta, electorates expressed similar sentiments, saying they would not vote for any candidate except Hon. Sillah.

They expressed confidence that NAM Sillah would continue to bring more developments to the constituency when re-elected because he has the ability and knowhow.

Hon. SB Sillah thanked people of his constituency for giving him the opportunity to serve them for the past five years. He highlighted the developments he was able to do for his people and assured them of more development if re-elected.