Gambia: Women's Scorpions Gearing Up for Int'l Friendly

The Gambia National Women's team is intensifying training ahead of their international game against Morocco women national team in Rabat on 7th April 2022.

The Queen Scorpions under the guidance of Coach Mariama Bom Sowe started their training on Monday at the National Technical Training Center in Old Yundum.

The Queen scorpions failed to qualify for its maiden 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) in the final round of qualifiers after being eliminated by the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.

Football House reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting the team to aid its progress. It added that it is against this backdrop that it agreed a Moroccan request to play their national women team. Morocco are preparing to host the international showpiece later this year.

Coach Bom Sowe and her charges are currently working with 22 players ahead of the international friendly tie.

Meanwhile, the team is expected to leave the shores of the country for Morocco on 5th April and return home on 9th April 2022.