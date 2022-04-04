Gambia: Gunjur Utd Slap Bombada to Rejuvenate Lead in 2nd Tier

1 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur United on Wednesday slapped Bombada 2-0 in their week-15 match played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field to extend their lead in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign.

The Coastal Town boys were leading the country's Second Tier with 26 points before locking horns with Bombada, who sat 10th place on the Second Division League with 18 points.

Gunjur United and Bombada were both keen to trounce each other in the match to clasp the vital three points.

Gunjur United clutched the significant three points after scoring two goals in the match without Bombada replying to extend their lead in the country's Second Tier with 29 points.

The Coastal Town boys will combat to win their remaining matches in the first round of the Second Division League to fancy their dreams of clinching the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League trophy.

Bombada remained 10th place on the Second Division League table with 18 points after losing to Gunjur United.

The Brikama based-club will affray to win their next league fixture to bounce back in the Second Tier.

