Gambia: NHRC Scores 'A' Status Accreditation After 3-Year Service

press release

At its session held from 14 to 25 March 2022, the Sub-Committee on Accreditation of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) granted the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) 'A' Status just after 3 years of its operation.

This means that the NHRC has been deemed fully compliant with the United Nations Paris Principles which are a set of international standards that rate National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) on their independence, inclusivity, diversity and broad mandate. The Paris Principles frame and guide the work of NHRIs in the promotion and protection of human rights nationally, and as well as globally.

The accreditation of 'A' Status to the Commission followed a rigorous process of review of our work in the promotion and protection of human rights by the GANHRI Sub-Committee on Accreditation. It also examined our partnership and working relationships with Civil Society Organizations, the Government, the United Nations and other international and regional organizations.

With our 'A' status accreditation, we can now fully participate in the work and decision-making of the Global Network of Human Rights Institutions, as well as the work of the Human Rights Council and other UN mechanisms.

With this achievement, The Gambia joins 118 members, 86 "A" status NHRIs and 32 "B" status NHRIs around the world.

GANHRI is one of the largest human rights networks worldwide. With its Head Office in Geneva and a governance structure representing NHRIs around the world, GANHRI membership is united by a common vision, which is a world where everyone, everywhere fully enjoys their human rights. It works in partnership with the four regional networks of NHRIs in Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe, and is a recognised, and trusted partner of the United Nations Office of the High Commission for Human Rights, UNDP, and other UN agencies, and other international and regional organisations, NGOs, civil society, and academia.

With our membership in GANHRI and the status A rating, The Gambia's human right standing on the global stage will now be further enhanced and provides us the opportunity to access a strong pool of technical assistance in strengthening human rights in The Gambia.

While we are proud of this achievement for ourselves and country, we remain mindful of our mandate, credibility, independence, the people's trust, and faith in our work and our drive to creating a culture of human rights in the country.