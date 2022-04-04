Gambia: Q-Group Launches 14th Edition of Annual 'Ramadan Ndogou'

The Q-Group Company Limited last Friday, 25 March 2022 launched its 14th edition of annual 'Ramadan Ndogou' at a ceremony held at Q-city in Bijilo.

The gesture was part of the donor's culture of caring and sharing especially in the month of Ramadan. The convergence was attended by executive members of the Supreme Islamic Council and other religious and influential leaders.

Q-Group comprises of about nine companies, including Q-Cell, a telecommunication company, Quantum Net Institute of Technology (QIT), Arab Gambia Islamic Bank (AGIB), Qodoo Mobile Money, Espace motors, Q-city (Sport avenue) and QTV and Q-Radio.

Officials said about 200 vulnerable places including Janjangbureh Prison, Jeshwang Prison, the country's Central Prison Mile II in Banjul, 13 mosques, 10 orphanage organisations and 174 Arabic Schools ("daras") across the country will benefit from the Q-Group gesture.

The gesture, officials went on, worth millions of dalasis including 6000 bags of rice, 1000 bags of sugar and 2000 creeks of dates will be donated across the length and breadth of the country.

Q-Group officials further added that each beneficiary is expected to get 30 bags of rice, 5 bags of sugar, and 10 creeks of dates. It aims to help needy people during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In his launching statement, Muhammed Jah, chairman of Q-Group said: "We are very happy to launch the 14th edition of Q-Ndogou today," he said, while further claiming that about 200 places including Arabic schools, mosques, and prisons will benefit from their benevolent gesture.

Jah added: "Q-Group is not televising the gesture for popularity. Many people in The Gambia can offer similar humanitarian services. Therefore, the company is televising the gesture so that others would emulate us with the objective of helping needy people in the country."

The gesture, he continues, is part of Q-Group's commitment in supporting needy people in the country thereby contributing their quarter towards nation building.

"Ramadan is a month of blessings, thus it's important that we all ask the blessings from the Almighty Allah."

"I also want to sincerely thank the Supreme Islamic Council (SIC) of The Gambia and all religious leaders for their role in advancing Islam in the country as well as supporting Q-group technically to get list of Arabic schools in the country," he posited.

Muhammed Jah hailed the staff of Q-Group for their immense contribution towards the development of the company, claiming that it's among the reasons Q-Group was able to sustain this 'wonderful and important gesture annually'.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He commended President Barrow and his government for maintaining the country's peace and stability and also creating the necessary conducive environment for everyone to explore and participate in nation building.

For his part, Salimina Drammeh, representative of the president of Supreme Islamic Council (SIC), spoke on the significance of helping Muslims especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan, while thanking the donor for their continuous support to needy Muslims for the past years.

"If anyone gives food to a fellow Muslim to break his or her fast during Ramadan, then the individual will have the same reward as the one who is fasting."

Drammeh urged Muslims to pray and ask Almighty Allah to bestow his blessings on Q-Group in their desire to achieve their goals. He implored Gambians and residents of The Gambia to empower Q-cell by way of subscribing to their network.

The Imam Ratib of Banjul, Cherno Mass Kah, also applauded Q-group for the gesture, claiming that rewards involved in supporting the needy in the Holy Month of Ramadan cannot be over emphasised.

He maintained that the items that will be donated by Q-Group are commodities that Muslims need, especially during the month of Ramadan.

Edrisa Mass Jobe, the president of The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), also joined other speakers and hailed the Q- Group for their continued support to Gambian Muslims, adding that supporting the needy people during Ramadan is crucially important.