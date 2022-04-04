Gambia: Kora Maestro Launches Debut Album

Suntou Susso, a Gambian multi-instrumentalist, kora player, percussionist, singer and composer has launched his first debut album dubbed: "Kanefonyo", meaning never give up.

The album was composed, arranged and produced before and during the lockdown in The Gambia and UK respectively. The album attracts seven musicians from the UK and seven musicians from The Gambia.

"Two years ago, I travelled to The Gambia to begin recording my first independent album, which was then recorded in the UK".

"The album talks about how we should not give up on our dreams and ambitions and that failure and disappointment should not stop you from achieving your goals," Susso highlighted.

Suntou bemoaned that it is important to keep pushing and never give up as success often comes with so many difficulties along the way. He, however, reiterates that no one should be allowed to be discouraged and that people should always focus and one day they can achieve their goals.

Mr. Susso who is born a griot in a 700-year old traditional kora family, believes that griots have a unique societal role as oral historians, transmitting and preserving people's culture through the generations in song, music and poetry.

The kora maestro has always collaborated with a lot of others across Europe and was one time invited to perform alongside Senegalese iconic "Mbalax" singer Youssou N'Dour at the Royal Albert Hall in 2018.

Aside from his singing, Susso also engages in drumming and kora workshops in schools, colleges, and universities to pass his knowledge on to the next generation including Project African Experience for Black History Month.

The album was launched at The Jago in London on Friday 25th March 2022, where his band was supported by incredible Senegalese vocalist Modou Toure.