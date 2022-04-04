Liberia: Segal Boss Finally Enters Politics

The Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of the Security Expert Guard Service of Liberia (SEGAL), Momo T. Cyrus has been petitioned by citizens of Lofa County to contest the vacant senatorial seat in Lofa County.

The Citizens in their petitioning statement said they believe that it is now time to engage a new face in the body politic of Lofa and not those who have showcased their political might in the county.

The petitioners said they want a senator who has a passion to unite the people of the county including someone who cuts across the divides and he, Cyrus is the best individual, they emphasized.

According to them, Cyrus's developmental nature coupled with impact-oriented is unmatched amongst the many senatorial hopefuls in the county.

Already, those who have expressed interest to occupy the empty seat at the Liberian Senate have increased in number.

Those who have poised to contest in the Lofa County Senatorial election among others are, former Lofa County Senator Sumo Kupee, former Superintendent of Lofa County, Galakpai Kortimai and former Lofa County Representative, and Moses Y. Kollie.

Others are: Cllr. Jospeh Kpartor Jallah, Lofa District four Representative Mariamu B. Fofana and Montserrado County District 12th Representative George Semah among others.

The political climate in Lofa County is increasingly getting crowded and extremely charged with multiple of endorsements and petitions flowing in from cross sections of the political divide.

With the crucial by-election time drawing closer, there is now a competitive debate in the county relative to who to actually fill the vacant Senatorial seat as the question lingers whether old politicians or former officials of the county or a totally new face.

They named some of the senatorial hopefuls and according to them; among all of the past and present leaders of their county, Momo Cyrus is the best.

"He will come with new ideas, energy and the development of his county including unity among his people will be felt", unlike the others", they argued.

Over the period they stressed that some of the senatorial hopefuls served the county but they have as they claimed, not made such impact and immense contribution to the county and people in particular, more than the SEGAL boss, as such they should now give him (Cyrus) the chance to serve them, stating that he is a true leader and a direct servant of the people.

"We are tired of putting old wine in new bottle, we need to move forward, we need to develop our county and we need people with such mindset like Cyrus to do it for us", they re-echoed.

Well, following series of petitions from the people of Lofa County, appealing to their son to represent them, Momo T. Cyrus has officially accepted and has declared his intention to test the political waters of Lofa County in the ensuing by-election.

Cyrus, as part of his visitation to several districts, Towns and Villages, accepted to listen to the cry of his people, "the voices of the people is the voice of God.

During his tour, he received an overwhelming welcome from youths, traditional leaders, Town and paramount Chiefs among others.

Recognizing the importance of roads connectivity, the senatorial hopeful donated one drum of fuel oil to Vahum District for the rehabilitation of deplorable roads within the district.

He additionally presented L$1 million to the youth of Foya while ten students from the Mount Zion musical group also received full scholarship from Mr. Cyrus including L$50K for the Konnortaikor intellectual forum.

"My people say they need me now and I will not refuse their call as such, I will be on the ballot come May 10, 2022 as an independent candidate", Cyrus disclosed.

He at the same time assured them that he will bring development to Lofa County more than ever before.