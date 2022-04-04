North Africa: IUCN Centre for Mediterranean Cooperation Launches Call for Small Grants for CSOs in Tunisia, Algeria, Libya and Morocco

Tunis/Tunisia — The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)'s Centre for Mediterranean Cooperation launched a call for small grants for associations from Tunisia, Algeria, Libya and Morocco running projects to support biodiversity conservation.

The programme will co-fund environmental projects with up to €30,000 and a minimum €10,000.

Beneficiaries will be Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) working to protect the environment, including NGOs, professional agricultural associations, women's associations, youth associations and their federations, as well as local organizations implementing field activities.

Applications are open to "emerging" CSOs, created after December 31, 2015 and/or those that have not received financial support of more than 25,000 euros during the last three years.

A specific focus will be given to coastal and marine areas, and to wetlands. In addition, projects based inside or next to a protected area or an officially designated area of high ecological value will receive priority.

The deadline for submitting proposals is May 16.

This call for projects falls under the PPI-OSCAN (Programme of Small Initiatives for Civil Society Organisations in North Africa) which aims to strengthen civil society in North Africa by supporting emerging associations wishing to tackle in the new challenges of environment and sustainable development through innovative initiatives in the region.

The programme is funded by the MAVA Foundation, Fonds français pour l'environnement mondial (FFEM) and the Sigrid Rausing Trust.