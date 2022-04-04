Nigeria: Conference of Nigerian Political Parties Asks El-Rufai to Resign Over Insecurity

Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) in Kaduna State has asked Governor Nasir El-Rufai to resign for failing to secure the people of the state and their property.

CNPP said the security of the citizens is the constitutional and cardinal responsibility of any government.

The chairman of CNPP, Alhaji Shehu Abubakar Birningwari, in a statement he issued in Kaduna, said the confession of the governor that he has failed the state and her people, leaves him with no other option but to resign to allow competent people take the state out of the daily killings.

Birningwari said Kaduna has become a state in perpetual mourning as citizens live in perpetual fear of kidnapping for ransom, abduction, and killings daily.

He further explained that; "For El-Rufai to have said he knows the camps of the terrorists, he knows where they are, he listens to their conversation and knows what they plan, is an indictment of a leader who should have proactively acted on such intelligence to save lives and property."

The CNPP chairman added that "the statement by Ekiti State governor Kayode Fayemi who is an ally of El-Rufai that 'first as leaders, they owe the victims and their relatives an apology as these unwarranted acts of violence are becoming too regular and they basically question their collective capacity to govern,' is more than a pointer that Governor El-Rufai is an abysmal failure and resignation is his only option."

While sympathising with the families of those who lost loved ones in various attacks across the state and beyond, Birningwari prayed for the quick recovery of those injured and called on the government to wake up from its slumber and rescue those in captivity.