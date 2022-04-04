Nigerians Won't Vote for Hunger, Insecurity in 2023, Says African Democratic Congress

4 April 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Hembadoon Orsar

Benue State leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have failed the people woefully and as such Nigerians will not make the mistake of voting for hunger and insecurity for another eight years.

The state chairman of the party, Elias Adikwu, who disclosed this in an interview with LEADERSHIP during the ADC's congress in Makurdi, described ADC as the only party that will adhere to the yearnings of Nigerians.

He said, "I want to emphasize here that the government of APC and PDP have failed Nigerians, we are all confined in our tents, we can no longer move freely to visit our friends in other states, farmers are no longer going to their farms; there is famine in the land, people are dying in droves and Nigeria has become a bloodletting country."

According to him, there is massive rural-urban migration of youths for fear of being attacked and killed in the villages leaving the aged, children and women who are now living at the mercy of herdsmen anytime they strike.

While urging the government at all levels to do all it can within the few remaining months to live up to its responsibilities of protecting lives and properties, the chairman said, the threat to food security will be more than what we saw the previous years if farmers are still in internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps.

Adikwu who boasted that the people are tired of the two biggest parties in their failure to fulfil the promises made in 2015, said by the time the ADC government will be ushered in to take over the APC at the federal level and PDP in the state the difference will be clear.

