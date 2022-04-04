Nigeria: Attack On Train - Federal Govt, Kaduna Govt Urged to Pay Compensation to Victims' Families

The National Chairman, Action Democratic Party, (ADP) Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani has called on Federal and Kaduna State governments to take responsibility for payment of compensation to families of victims and treatment of those injured in the Kaduna -Abuja train attacked by terrorists.

Sani who made the call while fielding questions from Journalists in Lagos on the frequent killings, kidnappings, and banditry in the country pointed out that the call by Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi for Nigerians to assist passengers on board the affected train who are hospitalized was not necessary.

He added that the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces swore an Oath constitutionally to protect and provide security for citizens as well as foreigners.

According to him, the level of impunity exhibited by the terrorists daily shows that the military and other security agencies have run out of ideas on how to deal with the regular attacks on innocent citizens and students at home, schools and transit.

The chairman attributed the explosion that left eight people dead, several others injured and abducted to lack lustre attitude of the Federal Government to the early warning signs of the terrorists who earlier attempted twice to stop the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train through the deployment of tattacks along the corridor

He also posited that high level of conspiracy at the highest level of government was responsible for the frequent attacks, adding that government should take the fight to the hideouts of the terrorists.

"How much is N3billion required to procure satellites and drones to monitor activities along the Abuja -Kaduna rail corridor since last year when the glasses of coaches were broken with stones compared to the human lives lost in the third attempt."

"The terrorists that planted the explosive device came with cars and about 200 motorcycles and yet they were not sited by our security men until the dastardly act was carried out", the chairman fumed.