Nigeria: God Has Not Told Me There Will Be Election in 2023, Says Adeboye

4 April 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By George Okojie

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday painted a gloomy picture about the 2023 general elections when he told his congregation that he does not know if there will be elections in 2023 considering the spate of killings and insecurity ravaging the country.

The clergyman fondly called "Daddy GO" who stated this during the monthly thanksgiving service in Lagos expressed concern over the way and manner terrorists are gaining grounds and killing in the country, particularly in Kaduna State.

Adeboye explained that he is not a politician and has never asked his members to support any candidate for the general elections in 2023.

"I don't know if there will be an election in 2023. This is because my father has not told me yet.

"I am not a politician and I am more concerned about what is happening now and not 2023. You cannot go to Kaduna by road, you cannot go to Kaduna by air and you cannot go to Kaduna by rail.

"The question is, why Kaduna and who are those responsible? Which state is going to be next? Why would you be concerned about 2023?" Adeboye fumed.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X