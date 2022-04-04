Nigeria: God Has Not Told Me There Will Be Election in 2023, Says Adeboye

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday painted a gloomy picture about the 2023 general elections when he told his congregation that he does not know if there will be elections in 2023 considering the spate of killings and insecurity ravaging the country.

The clergyman fondly called "Daddy GO" who stated this during the monthly thanksgiving service in Lagos expressed concern over the way and manner terrorists are gaining grounds and killing in the country, particularly in Kaduna State.

Adeboye explained that he is not a politician and has never asked his members to support any candidate for the general elections in 2023.

"I don't know if there will be an election in 2023. This is because my father has not told me yet.

"I am not a politician and I am more concerned about what is happening now and not 2023. You cannot go to Kaduna by road, you cannot go to Kaduna by air and you cannot go to Kaduna by rail.

"The question is, why Kaduna and who are those responsible? Which state is going to be next? Why would you be concerned about 2023?" Adeboye fumed.