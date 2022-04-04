Nigeria: Why Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Arrested Cubana Chief Priest

4 April 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ejike Ejike

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested popular Nigerian socialite, Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chief Priest on alleged charges bordering on money laundering and tax fraud.

Though there was no official confirmation from the EFCC, Okechukwu, was alleged to have been arrested while trying to board a flight to Owerri, the Imo State capital after the Nigeria Vs Ghana match in Abuja.

The socialite was last seen in public when he was caught by the camera at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, during a FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Ghana and Nigeria last Tuesday.

According to some sources, who asked not to be named because they did not have permission to speak publicly on the matter, "Okechukwu was arrested at the airport while trying to board a flight to Owerri, the Imo State capital.

"We have a popular Instagram socialite in our custody in Abuja. He is known as the Cubana Chief Priest. He was arrested on Wednesday, in Abuja on his way to Owerri."

Many of his fans who were unaware of his arrest had expressed concerns about his whereabouts due to his days-long silence on Instagram.

His failure to return birthday wishes which kept flowing in on his Instagram page on Saturday had further deepened his fans' concerns about his whereabouts.

Okechukwu's quiet birthday on Saturday is in stark contrast to the extravagant birthday parties he had last year with several well-known celebrities in attendance.

It was not clear when he would be granted bail or the level of information officials had been able to squeeze from him.

Recall that Okechukwu's associate, Cubana, was also arrested some time ago for similar offences.

