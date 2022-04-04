Nigeria: Police Intercept Illicit Drugs, Reject Bribe in Lagos

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) under Lagos State Police command have intercepted illicit drugs worth N10 million in Lagos.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the police intercepted a busload of illicit drugs in the early hours of Sunday April 3, 2022, at the Mile 2 area of the state.

A Preliminary investigation revealed that the drugs which were loaded in a Lagos colour LT bus, with the registration number AGL 205 YD allegedly belonged to one Alhaji, better known as General in Mushin.

According to police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, a member of the drug syndicate confessed that they picked up the consignment, which has a street value of about N10 million at Alaba Rago around 2200hrs yesterday for shipment to Mushin.

"Luck however ran out on them when RRS officials on patrol stopped the bus on a routine check at about 0400hrs today while another member of the syndicate, Oluwole Omojuyitan aged 40 who had initially escaped the scene on bike was arrested by the operatives after he came back with a sum of N500,000 to bribe the officers to release the drugs and suspects.

"Other suspected members of the gang include Ojukwu Omanogho,36 and Hope Jumbo,40."

Commenting on the arrest, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, who commended the Commander RRS, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police and the team for a job well done directed that the suspects and exhibits be transferred to the command headquarters for further investigations.