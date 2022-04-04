Nigeria: 2023 - Nigeria's Unity Should Supercede Zoning, Saraki Insists

Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has insisted that the unity of Nigeria is more paramount than zoning.

He said attention should therefore be given to the stability of Nigeria rather than the politics of zoning.

Saraki said patriotism and compassion should be the guiding principles of anyone who intends to lead Nigeria in the next dispensation.

He spoke in Calabar, Cross River State at the weekend through the chairman of his National Campaign Council, Prof Hagher Iyorwuese, who is leading a high-powered delegation of eminent Nigerian leaders on a tour of the South South to drum up support for the aspirant.

According to him," The unity of the country is the most important component of our national desire. We cannot sacrifice it for zoning neither can we do so on the altar of any other factor. The unity infrastructure of the nation has collapsed and that has led to so much damage in our national structure. Instead of paying attention to it, we are busy talking about zoning. How does zoning solve the problem of unity in the land? How does it address division and the socio- economic woes we are experiencing today? The division in the country is just too much today. We must work to close the gap and only those who know this can help solve it. It's not just politics but the obligations that come with it".

According to him, over 5 trillion naira of the money gotten from oil from 1970 to date has been fritted away through acts of corruption with nothing to show on ground, adding that all national assets have disappeared or dilapidated with reckless abandon and those in power are only interested in wealth accumulation.

He said Saraki has come with a difference and has demonstrated that difference at every stage he has been given the opportunity to lead. He noted that as presidential adviser, he streamlined and finetuned the budget process to optimal productivity, while as Kwara State governor he opened up an integrated and mechanised agricultural system, provided basic infrastructure and even delved into the responsibilities of the federal government like aviation and solid minerals.

He said the security situation of the country needs a focused strategy that comes from experience and in-depth knowledge of the environment.