Nigeria: El-Rufai Tasks Leaders to Rise Up to Their Responsibilities

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has appealed to traditional and political leaders to live up to their responsibilities, by settling disagreements amongst citizens of different ethno-religious backgrounds, so as to nip crises in the bud.

The governor who made the call at the palace of the Chief of Kagoro, His Highness, Ufwai Bonet, said he was at the Chiefdom to commiserate with the people over the unfortune attacks that took place recently.

El-Rufai who decried the situation where youths have taken over responsibilities that are otherwise bestowed on leaders, said that the phenomenon is unacceptable.

The governor warned that if the traditional institutions and political office holders cannot provide leadership, "we may as well dissolve them and hand over the leadership to the youths, if that is what will bring peace."

El-Rufai also raised concerns about the trend where people shield criminals of their own tribal stock or adherents of their religions, from prosecution.

"There are criminals in every religious group, as well as innocent people. If we want to end this type of problem, we must be ready to give up our own criminals, even if they are our sons and daughters. The situation in which youths have taken over leadership of communities, is unacceptable," he added.

The governor asked traditional leaders, political office holders and community leaders to "let us know who are responsible for those crimes. So that we deal with them."

El-Rufai also advised Kagoro Chiefdom to select an Ardo or Fulani leader who is resident in the Chiefdom, wondering "how an Ardo for Kagoro Chiefdom will be living somewhere else. "

He argued that anyone that is not living within the Chiefdom is not a stakeholder, adding that " It is only the person who lives in a community that feels the pain of the community and knows what is going on. Nobody can live elsewhere and know what is happening."

The governor promised that his administration will do its " best to look after those internally displaced and try to get them home as soon as possible. "

"We will also do our best to reach out to those who have relocated out of fear, to bring them back, so that the hundreds of years which the people of Kagoro have lived with other ethnic groups in peace, will be re-established and sustained," he added.