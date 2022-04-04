Nigeria: El Rufai Counsels Vigilantes Against Self-Help

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has advised local vigilantes to always hand over suspects to the police and other law enforcement agents and not to take the law into their hands.

The governor who spoke at a stakeholders' meeting at Giwa, where he and senior government officials went to commiserate with the people over the incessant attacks in the area, decried the activities of some vigilantes in their fight against bandits.

He advised that no vigilante should "serve as policeman, prosecutor and jury at the same time and pass judgement and kill people. If you do that, the relations of these people will come back for reprisals and the reprisals will outweigh whatever you have done."

"So, it is a very , very important for community leaders to rein in the activities of the vigilantes," Governor El-Rufai counseled.

The governor pointed out that "not every Fulani is a bandit and not every bandit is Fulani. There are bandits that are from other ethnic groups. So, it is important that the vigilantes stop what they are doing because if they don't, this local government will become another war zone as we have experienced in Birnin Gwari in the last eight to 10 years. "

El-Rufai further argued that "many of these Fulanis that you see are also victims of these bandits. So, it is important not to ethnicise this problem. There are bandits in every ethnic group. "

He acknowledged that there are many ungoverned spaces around Giwa West and indeed in many parts of the state, adding that governors of the North West zone have been advocating for the bombing of the forests and having a blocking force on the ground, to kill all those bandits that come out.

The governor also said that he and his colleagues have been asking for the establishment of a theatre command in the North West zone because the twin problem of kidnapping and banditry is devastating.

"Farming is becoming impossible, rural economies have collapsed because of this incessant banditry. And it is time for the Nigerian Airforce and the Army to bomb these terrorists out of existence," he added.