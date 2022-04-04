Nigeria: Zamfara Lawmakers Direct Govt to Return N742m Contributory Fund to Workers

4 April 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

THE Zamfara House of Assembly has directed the state Head of Civil Service to return N742, 267,914.05 repatriated from the Pension Funds Administrators, PFAs, to both serving and retired workers.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Muazu Nasiru Magarya, gave the directive at a plenary in Gusau, Zamfara State.

Magarya directed the Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad Gayari, to constitute a committee to pay both serving and retired workers their dues from the N742, 267,914.05 repatriated from different Pension Funds Administrators, PFAs.

The fund deducted from workers under the Pension Contributory Scheme was recovered by a Consulting firm in 2021.

The lawmakers also directed the Commissioner for Finance and his counterpart in the Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Alhaji Sufiyanu Bashir Yuguda, and Abubakar Sarkin Fawa Dambo, to effect the payment of all outstanding consultation fees owed the firm.

The consulting firm had recovered over N2.7 billion meant for the state workers from 11 PFAs contracted to manage the state contributory pension scheme by the previous administration in the state.

The house's decision followed a motion brought by Nasiru Bello, deputy house leader and chairman, House ad-hoc committee on the investigation of Pension Fund Administrators.

In the motion, Bello wondered why the state's Head of Service failed to constitute the committee of stakeholders to pay the state workers their entitlements as earlier directed by the lawmakers.

He said that out of the N2.7 billion recovered, over N761, 797,443.36 had been refunded to individual employees' bank accounts.

According to him, 17,780 government employees had so far been refunded, while over N742, 267,914.05 had been successfully repatriated to the reconciliation account of the Head of Service.

Bello said that the amount was the outstanding pension funds meant to be paid 22,211 verified Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) holders.

Bello prayed the House to pass a resolution compelling the Head of Service to constitute a committee with critical stakeholders from the Assembly, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ministry of Finance, its Local Government counterparts and the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, to refund both serving and retired government workers their money with relative ease.

The committee chairman urged his colleagues to compel the state head of service to constitute the committee and also order the state ministries of finance and local government affairs to pay the outstanding fees owed to the consulting firm Royal Rocks for a job well done.

Meanwhile, the committee on Lands, Housing and Town planning, headed by Alhaji Shafi'u Wanke, had embarked on oversight functions in Gusau and Kaura Namoda towns to investigate alleged land Racketeering and illegal allocation of shops in Government Reserved Areas.

