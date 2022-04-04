Nigeria: All Progressives Congress Chieftain Calls for Reduction of Nomination Fees

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC Chief Ben Adaji has called on the new National Executive of the party led by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu to slash by half nomination forms fee for all members who aspired for various positions in the party 2019 but were rigged out.

Chief Adaji who made the call at a press conference in Jalingo on Sunday said that it was sad that many members of the party who purchased nomination forms at exorbitant prices to contest for primaries of the party at various levels in 2019 were either denied participation in the primaries or denied access to the venue of the primary.

He lamented that the party throughout the four years never considered such members for any appointment or refund their nomination fees.

Adaji argued that since the new National executive of the party deemed it necessary to refund nomination forms fee for all those that aspired for various national and zonal offices but were not successful in the just concluded convention of the party, the same gesture should be extended to the 2019 aggrieved aspirants.

He said "we are pleading with the new National leadership of the party to consider the slashing by half for all those who purchased nomination forms in 2019 and still wish to contest for positions in 2023.

"Despite the injustice meted to us by denying us the opportunity to contest, we were not considered for appointments but we still remained and have been working for the party across the country.

"So such members desersed to be compensated with the reduction of nomination forms fee to half ".

Adaji, a former aspirant for House of Reps under Ankpa, Olamaboro and Omala Federal Constituency in kogi State also advised the new leadership of the party to ensure that there would be no imposition of candidates in the forth coming primaries of the party.

According to Adaji, imposition of candidates would spell doom for the party in the 2023 general elections.