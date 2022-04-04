Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Tech Center Graduates, Recognizes Etege Menen Girls' Boarding School Students, Winners of Internet Innovation Competition

4 April 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Abugida Robotics and Technology Center held a graduation and recognition program on Sunday 03 April for Etege Menen Girls only boarding school students and for the winners of an Internet Innovation Competition held in Russia. The graduation ceremony was held at the Ethiopian Science Center in the capital Addis Abeba, where the students presented their works of innovations to the audience at the awards ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dula Tolera (PhD), Director of the Science and Cultural Development Directorate at the Ministry of Education, said that the Ministry of Education will work in collaboration with Abugida Technical Center and others to engage the youth to benefit their country through similar activities in the future.

Dr. Meseret Zelalem, Director of the Maternal and Child Health Directorate of the Ministry of Health, who attended the ceremony, on her part said that most of the innovations disclosed during the occasion would help modernize the health sector and pledged that the Ministry of Health will continue to work together with other partners.

Mihret Walga (Eng.), General Manager of Abugida Robotics and Technology Center, thanked all those who contributed to the success of the event and called on all stakeholders to work together to support Ethiopia's development in the technology sector.

