Angola: Water Minister Points Solutions to Drought in Southern Region

Ondjiva — The Minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges, said in Ondjiva, the construction of storage and water retention infrastructures is the solution to combat the negative effects of drought in the provinces of Cunene, Huíla and Namibe, in the next six years.

Water minister points solutions to drought in southern region Speaking to ANGOP on Monday, the minister stressed that several structuring projects should be implemented in 74 months as part of the government's strategy to combat drought in the southern region of the country.

He was speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the Cunene River Water Transfer System in Cafu, which will benefit 235,000 families, 250,000 animals and the irrigation of 5,000 hectares of agricultural fields.

João Baptista Borges said that the Cafu canal was a great gift to the people of Cunene and would solve the problem of lack of water for most of the region's population.

He believes it will be an added value for the families that practice subsistence agriculture and by irrigation, as it will allow the production, every year, of food to sustain the local market and export to neighbouring countries.