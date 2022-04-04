Zimbabwe: President Meets Nyusi

4 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)

Kudakwashe Mugari in Maputo, Mozambique

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has kick-started his three-day State visit to the Republic of Mozambique with a meeting with his counterpart President Filipe Nyusi.

The President, who was received with a 21-gun salute, also inspected a guard of honour.

The meeting is taking place exactly two months after President Mnangagwa's one -day official working visit here in Beira where the two leaders agreed to facilitate the emancipation of their people through economic development.

