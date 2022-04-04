Sierra Leone: Woman Gets Life Imprisonment for Killing Her Stepdaughter

A 33-year-old woman was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment after she was found guilty and convicted of killing her stepdaughter, Rebecca Bangura, in Freetown.

The convict Saffinatu Bangura was standing trail for one count charge of murder contrary to law.

The 12-men jury empanelled to try the convict returned guilty verdict after looking into the matter.

The state prosecutor, A. Jalloh, alleged that on 13th June, 2018, in Freetown, the convict murdered her stepdaughter.

The presiding judge, Justice Alieu John Bosco, said the pathologist report showed that the deceased suffered severe physical assault, specifically on the neck and also suffered from a blunt force fractured injury, causing dislocation of the cervical vertebrae and spinal cord and died by neurogenic shock and haemorrhage.

Defense lawyer, Cecilia Tucker, from the Legal Aid Board, pleaded for mercy on behalf of the convict on the grounds that he was a first time offender.

She further told the court that the convict was the breadwinner of her family and if imprisoned it will cause hardship on her family and his children will be deprived.