Sierra Leone: Police Testifies in Alleged Human Trafficking Matter

Isatu Nyama Jawara, a pharmacy technician and Katumu Kanneh, a farmer, made another appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown on fourteen count charges ranging from conspiracy to commit human trafficking contrary to Section 18 of the Anti- Human Trafficking Act No.7 of 2005, to human trafficking contrary to Section 2 (2) of the Anti- Human Trafficking Act 2005.

It was alleged that on diverse dates between the 1st to 20th September, 2021, in Kenema, both accused persons conspired with other persons unknown to traffic Yatta Massaqoui, Mamie Dakowa and Sao Amara from Kenema to Madamaya in Kambia, enroute to Guinea for the purpose of exploitation and engaged in trafficking in person by the transfer of Ibrahim Mansaray from Kenema to Madamaya in Kambia enroute to Guinea by means of deception for the purpose of exploitation.

Led in evidence by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Christiana Davies Cole, prosecution witness No.5,Mohamed Yusuf Jalloh, a police constable with number 13905, attached to the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU), at Hastings, said he recognised the accused persons in the dock through the matter.

He recalled when he was on duty on 23rd September, a transfer matter from Kambia Division was brought to the said office together with five suspects including the accused persons.

He said the file contained nine statements from the victims, four under five clinic cards, birth certificates and statements from the accused persons.

He said he received the file for further investigation and that the statements had been in the custody of the police.

The said statements were tendered in court.

He further testified that on the 24th September 2021, himself and DPC 13112 Macarthy J.O, obtained voluntary caution statement from the first accused person and that she was cautioned and questioned in Krio.

He said the accused admitted to the content of her statement by affixing her right hand thumb print while DPC 13112 Macarthy JBO signed as the recorder and he signed as the witness.

The statement was produced and tendered in court.

He said on the 25th September 2021 himself and DPC 13112 Macarthy JBO, obtained voluntary caution statement from the second accused person.

He said he cautioned and questioned the accused who made her statement in Krio while DPC 13112 Macarthy JBO recorded it in English.

He said the statement was read over and explained to the accused person and that she admitted it to be true by affixing her right hand thumb.

He said the statement taking was witnessed by DPC 13112 Macarthy JBO while he signed as the recorder.

He said on the 3rd of November, 2021, himself and DPC 13112 Macarthy JBO, obtained charge statement from the first accused person.

He said DPC 13112 Macarthy JBO cautioned and questioned the accused person in Krio and he recorded it in English language.

Both accused persons admitted the charge statements to be true and correct by affixing their right and thumb print.

The charge statements were produced and tendered in court

He said he charged the accused persons with the offence of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and handed the four birth certificates and the under five cards to the exhibit clerk

Cross examination was done by defense counsel M.N Bah.

The matter was adjourned to the 7th April 2022 for further hearing.