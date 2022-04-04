Sierra Leone: Commercial Sex Worker Remanded for Allegedly Stealing Iphone

Abibatu Bah, a commercial sex worker, was on Tuesday, 15th March, 2022, remanded for allegedly stealing one Iphone 13 pro-max and other assorted items at Roy Hotel from one Sam Ghamloush .

The accused made her first appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No 1 on two count charges of conspiracy to commit a crime contrary to law and larceny contrary to Section 2 of the Larceny Act of 1916.

It was alleged that on Saturday, 5th February, 2022, in room 102 at Roy Hotel, Lumley Beach Road, Aberdeen, the accused conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a crime to wit larceny.

The police further alleged that, the accused on the same date and place did steal one Iphone 13 pro-max mobile phone bearing international mobile equipment identification number (IMEI No) 355908662563068, valued one thousand eight hundred United States Dollars, equivalent to twenty three million and eight hundred thousand Leones, one Samsung Galaxy S10 plus, one Samsung Galaxy Note 9 plus, one small bag containing credit card, the sum of $2,550 USD and one Sierra Leone passport book with serial number ER 208835 bearing the name Sam Ghamloush and other assorted items, all to the total value of Le64, 203,000/00.

Prosecution witness No.1, Sam Ghamloush, a businessman testified that he recognized the accused and recalled on the 5th of February, 2022.

"I went out to have some drinks at around 10.30pm to 11 pm. I was with my friend Aruna to take some drinks at one of the local bars and my friend introduced the accused as a friend.After the introduction we took some drinks together and after some hours we both went to the hotel and few minutes later the accused received a call from a friend. She told me that her friend wanted to come to the hotel. I granted her the leave and her friend came and they watched movies together in my hotel room," he testified.

He said he went to sleep after come time and woke up at around 2am, but couldn't find the accused and his property.

"One of my big bags which contained a dark green small bag in which I placed seven different types of credit card, one Iphone, two thousand five hundred and fifteen thousand dollars and nine hundred and seven Eors and iPhone pro max 13, one Samsung galaxy plus, one Sierra Leone passport and sixty-four million, two hundred and three thousand Leones, was nowhere to be found. I called Aruna and then we called the police to the scene of crime and I made statement at CID Headquarters. After they arrested her, I went there to identify her," he testified.

Magistrate Kekura adjourned the matter to the 6th April 2022.