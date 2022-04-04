Zimbabwe: Zim Achievers South Africa - Tilder Moyo Gets Lifetime Award

Veteran broadcaster and philanthropist Tilder Moyo was Saturday honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the ZororoPhumulani Zimbabwe Achievers Awards South Africa edition.

The popular radio personality was recognised for a glittering career in broadcasting and community building initiatives and is regarded as one of the finest broadcasters in the country.

"Tete Tilder has been educating, entertaining and captivating audiences for years in a distinguished career, inspiring many in the process. This award is testament to her enduring legacy and talent," said ZAA in a statement.

"We are happy to recognise and honour outstanding Zimbabweans and congratulate all winners from our 7th edition here in South Africa. Up next, is the ZAA UK and we are looking forward to make it another memorable one."

The ZororoPhumulani ZAA SA was the 7th edition and ran under the theme 'a perfect celebration of open horizons'.

Various personalities and organisations were awarded on the night at The Venue Melrose Arch, including socialite Natalie Mhandu who won Female Personality, with Kayise Nqula receiving the honorary Friend of Zimbabwe Award.

Content creator and comedian Admire Mushambi, of the Mhosva TV fame snapped the People's Choice Award and author Elinah Success Mangena was also among the notable names.

This year's awards featured a new Farmer of the Year category following an impressive rise of Zimbabwean commercial farmers in South Africa, with Justin Dziruni walking away with the honours.

Zimbabwe's ambassador to South Africa Christian Hamadziripi was in attendance along with a diverse guest-list from different circles of influence. Entertainment was provided by Fayth M, songbird Novuyo Seagirl and EX-Mile at the event.

The ZAA now shift their attention to the 11th edition of ZAA UK which is set for May in the United Kingdom.

Below is the full list of the 7th Zimbabwe Achievers Awards SA winners and recipients

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR: Vladtek Holdings

FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR: Chiedza Murecha

FEMALE PERSONALITY AWARD: Natalie Mhandu

MALE PERSONALITY AWARD: Leon Blessing Machando

MALE ENTREPRENEUR AWARD: Simba Makwembere

COMMUNITY CHAMPION OF THE YEAR: Nobuhle Virgie

COMMUNITY ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR: Ambassadors for Change

MEDIA PRODUCTION/ PRACTITIONER: MTM Media Productions

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT AWARD: T Mula

OUTSTANDING AUTHOR OF THE YEAR: Elinah Success Mangena

PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD: Admire Mushambi aka Mhosva

SIMBA MHERE MEDIA AWARD: Melissa Laung

FARMER OF THE YEAR AWARD: Justin Dziruni

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR: Kudakwashe Mhahachi

YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD: Munyaradzi Dongo

FRIEND OF ZIM HONORARY AWARD: Kayise Ngqula

CHAIRMAN'S AWARD: Edwin Anderson

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Tilder Moyo

Veteran broadcaster Tilder Moyo