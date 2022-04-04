Zimbabwe: Black Coffee Scores First Grammy Award

INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed South African producer, Dj Black Coffee bagged the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for 'Subconsciously' at the 64th Grammy Awards last night.

'Subconsciously' released in February 2021 featured international musicians, Pharrell Williams, Usher, David Guetta, Delilah Montagu and South Africans, Msaki, Una Rams, Tellaman and Sun El Musician.

The album was nominated alongside, Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso, and Ten City.

Black Coffee's win is the first time a South African artist has been nominated or scored in the Best Dance album category.

The renowned DJ walked to the stage with his son, Esona donning identical cream suits.

In his speech he said: "Wow ... I don't know what to say. I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world and heal some souls and help people go through whatever they are going through in life.

"I want to thank everyone who is on the album, from Msaki in South Africa, to David Guetta, who had believed in working with a smaller artist like myself, and trusting me and trusting my ear. Pharrell (Williams), Josie, Delilah, Una Rams and everyone who is on the album."

He thanked his fans and family for supporting his art.

"I want to thank my fans and people who follow what I do from all over the world - thank you so much for believing in me.

"I want to thank my family, I want to thank my children. This is my first born son. This is my plus one for tonight. I have five more, so I am coming back with them. Thank you."

The Grammys were hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.