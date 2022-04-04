Ghana: Competition Organised for 5 Infant Businesses in Wa

Wa — Yison Tech Hub, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), in partnership with the Ghana Tech Lab, has held a local business pitch competition for five infant businesses, at Wa in the Upper West Region.

It formed part of efforts to invest in infant enterprises and small businesses.

The aim of the programme was to allow young entrepreneurs share innovative digital business proposals and plans with participants, business leaders and coaches as well as a panel of judges for the necessary direction on how to pitch business ideas to attract the needed investment and market.

Opening the event, the team lead for the programme, Ms Beatrice Baidoo, said the 'startups' have been working on their business plans together with staff of the Yison Tech Hub, who supported them with technical assistance as well as business coaching and mentorship.

She said the 'startups' conducted extensive market research throughout the region and engaged business stakeholders to collect data to inform their product development.

"The pitch event is a great way to equip and groom entrepreneurs for meetings and conversation with potential investors, partners and relevant individuals for their business growth", Ms Baidoo said.

She expressed satisfaction about the number of female entrepreneurs, who took part in the contest, and said the hub would continue to encourage those who participated in the programme to share their experiences with others.

Ms Baidoo assured participants of the NGO's readiness to equip them with the relevant skills and knowledge to ensure that their businesses thrived.

He encouraged them to take advantage of the programme and build stronger links with business entities capable of addressing contemporary challenges.

Some participants, who spoke to the Ghanaian Times, commended organisers of the event for promoting excellence in the business sector.

As part of the competition, five teams made presentations on digital business ideas, and Rashida Enterprise won the contest with a business proposal on marketing foot wears digitally.

Lina's fabrics collection was the first-runner with the idea of promoting the sale of good fabric in the region. The second-runner up, Coded Studio, won with a mobile App and a website developed to promote the agriculture sector.