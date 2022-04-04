Gambia: GP Recommends IEC to Regularise Use of State Resources During Elections

Gambia Participate (GP), after receiving the first report from their deployed observers, recommends the Independent Electoral Commission to regularise the use of state resources during elections.

The first observation mission started from 1st to 31st March 2022.

It is stated in the report the abuse of state resources as 8% of observers witnessed the use of public resources during political campaigns, mostly state-owned vehicles. They said these were most frequent in Foni Bondali, Illiasa, Kombo South and Old Yundum.

They observed that the constitutionally mandated Meet the People Tour was sometimes used by the President to campaign for his party candidates.

Specifically, GP recommends that IEC and other election stakeholders intensify Get-Out-The- Vote Campaigns to mobilise participation in the electioneering process.

Gambia Participates deployed 65 long-term observers stationed in all the 53 constituencies to monitor the nomination and political campaigns ahead of the April 9th Parliamentary elections.