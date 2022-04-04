Africa: There Is One African Team That Can Win the World Cup - Oliseh

Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh believes African football is yet to reach it's full potential, but says there is one side on the continent who could win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Oliseh was a star of the Super Eagles team that excelled at the 1994 World Cup in the United States and won the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Atlanta two years later.

So he is well placed to speak about Africa's potential and why we have yet to fulfil Pele's prophecy that a team from the continent would win the World Cup by the year 2000.

"There is one team that can win it in Africa and that is Senegal," Oliseh told The COSAFA Show. "I have been following them for the past few years and watching the players in Europe, and the importance that they bring to their clubs.

"Senegal currently has the best goalkeeper in the world [Edouard Mendy], he makes saves, he is calm and has height.

"They also have one of the best central defenders in the world in Kalidou Koulibaly. I am amazed he is still at Napoli! He is solid on the ball, solid on the man, he can even move from the defence to the defensive midfield role.

"And then they have Sadio Mane, and I don't need to say any more about him. They also have an African coach [Aliou Cisse] that has been there for eight years now.

"So they have continuity, they have the talent and the exposure, all that is lacking in this team, in my opinion, is that high level organisation. They need to go there with the view that they can win it."

