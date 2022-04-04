Kenya: DP Ruto Says 30 Million Ballots Printed in Readiness for UDA Primaries

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto on Monday said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) had already printed 30 million ballot papers in readiness for its primaries.

Ruto, who spoke at his official residence in Karen, said an additional 15 million ballot papers will be printed ahead of the commencement of party nominations on April 14.

He made the remarks even as the party’s National Elections Board (NEB) announced it had embarked on the process of hiring 128 presiding officers and 100,000 polling clerks.

NEB Chairperson Anthony Mwaura said all is set for the nominations process, assuring that the exercise will be seamless.

“All the nomination materials have been procured and some of these materials are being distributed to various counties. The Ministry of Education has cleared us to use schools for the exercise,” Mwaura stated.

The elections board will also recruit 47 returning officers for the exercise.

According to the board, the party will conduct nominations in 12 counties in regard to Governor’s seat, 19 counties for Senate and 27 counties to nominate women representative candidates.

A total of 128 constituencies will hold nominations for MPs seats while 892 wards will nominate candidates for ward representatives.

The board also cautioned aspirants against sponsoring violence, saying those found culpable will be disqualified immediately.