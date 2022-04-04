East Africa: Pathologist Lancet Kenya Confirms Mwende Musunga as East Africa CEO

Nairobi — Pathologists Lancet Kenya has confirmed the appointment of Mwende Musunga as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PLK East Africa.

Musunga will lead a team of 400 + employees across East Africa, delivering diagnoses for patients in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda.

She will also oversee the growth strategy across the region, where Pathologists Lancet Kenya aims to increase access to quality diagnostic care by expanding its network.

"We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Musunga as the managing director who will continue to lead the company. Under her leadership, we will be able to widen our network, catering to more patients and partnering with more hospitals, increasing access to quality and affordable tests, and consequently improving the healthcare of the communities we serve," said Chair to the Board of Directors, Stéphane Carré

Commenting on her appointment, Musunga said, "My goal is to ensure that we maintain and grow our positive brand offering as we drive innovation & changes within our organization, to reach more people across East Africa. I am honoured to work with leading pathologists, with whom, we will contribute to the strengthening of our healthcare systems."