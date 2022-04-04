South Africa: Lower Ticket Prices Will Help Bring Rugby Fans Back, but That's No Silver Bullet

analysis

Craig Ray is the Daily Maverick sports editor.

For struggling rugby unions in South Africa, it is vital that fans return and they must explore all avenues to make that happen. Ticket pricing is a start, but other factors will need to align.

After watching several United Rugby Championship (URC) matches last weekend, which only a smattering of fans attended, I threw out a casual tweet.

I questioned whether professional rugby unions (but also cricket and soccer clubs for that matter) should experiment with lowering ticket prices to R50 a person. What have they got to lose, considering their vast stadiums are almost empty anyway?

Some seats have been on sale for R200, with a limited number under R100. Lowering prices and enticing more fans to the venue will surely raise gate income, if only marginally, and concession sales and better atmosphere are other positive benefits.

After two years of various lockdowns, restrictions on the number of fans in stadiums was raised to 50% capacity, from 2,000 people, two weeks ago. Theoretically, that means the Lions could have 30,000 at Ellis Park, the Stormers 26,000 at Cape Town Stadium and the Bulls and Sharks about 25,000 at Loftus and King's...