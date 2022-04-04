South Africa: Proteas World Cup Semifinal Collapse Poses Tough Questions

analysis

South Africa crashed out of the One-Day International Cricket World Cup in New Zealand at the semifinal stage. Whereto from here for Hilton Moreeng's team?

In the end they went with a whimper. South Africa's women's cricket team, who enthralled and inspired the country for nearly a month with ruthless and effective cricket, lost their nerve at the worst possible moment.

In the semifinal, England thrashed South Africa by 137 runs after bowling the Proteas out for 156, with spinner Sophie Ecclestone taking six for 36.

England, who faced an inglorious early exit from the tournament after losing their first three matches, pushed back from the brink to reach the World Cup final. Despite valiant attempts, the reigning world champions were beaten by 71 runs by Australia on Sunday, 3 April.

The Proteas were sent packing from the tournament in a humble fashion. They won five of their seven group games, with one defeat, against Australia, and one no-result against the West Indies, owing to bad weather.

Four of South Africa's five group-stage wins -- against Pakistan, England, New Zealand and India -- were achieved in the final over. They showed big-match temperament throughout the campaign. Well, almost all the...