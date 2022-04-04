Namibia: Iithete's Hot Form Continues

FRIEDA Iithete continued her hot form of late when she broke her own national triple jump record on three occasions at the Namibia National Athletics Championships over the weekend.

A month ago, the 21-year-old Iithete broke Jolene O Connor's long-standing record of 11,77m with a new distance off 11,87m, and on Friday she broke that mark with three of her six jumps.

She started off with jumps of 11,81m and 11,89m and then improved to 12,00m, before finally setting the new record at 12,11m.

Iithete, who also won the long jump gold medal with a distance of 5,52m, said the conditions were perfect.

"I didn't expect to get the national record, because usually I have to jump into a strong wind, but this time the wind was on my side and then I just kept on improving as I jumped. My coach was also there to give me some tips on how to do better, so it was a great experience and I'm happy with my jumps," she said.

"I think I can do much better with more training and I'm definitely pushing towards 13 metres by the end of the year and then next year I'll try and go for 14 metres. My long term goal is to compete at the Olympics, not just to compete but also to set a new African record," she added.

Ryan Williams, who only turned 22 last month, gave a great performance in the men's discus event when he won gold with a distance of 55,03m, which was quite close to his own national record of 56,70m.

In the men's sprints, Gilbert Hainuca of Khomas won the 100m in 10,35 seconds, followed by Ernst Narib of Khomas (10,66) and Onesmus Nekundi of Khomas (10,69), while Narib (21,19) beat Danny Geldenhuys of Khomas (21,20) by a split second in the 200m, with Hatago Murere of Khomas third in 21,35.

Geldenhuys, however, took gold in the 400m in a great time of 46,27 seconds, which is just outside Daniel Haitembu's long standing national record of 46,14, while Andre Retief came second in 46,95, and Mahmad Bock of Khomas third in 47,73.

In the men's middle distances, Arno Angula of Oshana won the 800m in 1:53,07, while followed by David Dam of Erongo (1:53,13) and Mathew Angula of Khomas (1:54,62), while Dam won the 1 500m in 3:56,61, followed by Thomas Shigwedha of Khomas (3:56,81) and Simon Paulus of Khomas (4:01,39).

Daniel Paulus of the Khomas region did the double in the men's long distance events by winning both the 5 000m in 14:21,47 and the 10 000m in 31:03,93.

Heino Keister of Hardap won the men's 110m hurdles in 15,50 seconds, while Andre Retief of Khomas won the men's 400m hurdles in 53,97 seconds.

Chenoult Coetzee of the Erongo region won the men's long jump with a distance of 7,49m; Roger Haitengi of Khomas won the men's triple jump in 16,04m; and Emmanuel Samuntu of Khomas won the men's high jump with a height of 2,05m.

Coenraad Kuhn of Khomas won the men's shot put with a distance of 15,82m, while Jasper Engelbrecht of Khomas won the men's javelin with a distance of 56,39m.In the women's sprints, Johanna Ludgerus of Khomas won the 100m in 12,17 seconds; Carien Oosthuizen of the Namibia School Sport Union won the 200m in 25,33; and Innocentia Haingura of Kavango East won the 400m in 57,92.

In the women's middle distances, Tuuliki Angala of Oshana won the 800m in 2:11,98, while Nyanyukweni Frans of Omusati won the 1 500m in 4:43,72.

In the women's long distances, Tresia Kakede of Ohangwena won the 10 000m in 40:28,98, while Alina Armas of Khomas won the women's 5 000m in 17:28,10.

Alessandra Kaura of Khomas won the women's 100m hurdles in 16,21 seconds, while Christine Mukumbi of Khomas won the 400m hurdles in 1:08,17.

The young Windhoek Gymnasium scholar Silver Tuane's fine form continued as she won two medals in the women's field events.

She won the discus with a distance of 44,86m which was not too far off Wilma Bredenhann's national record of 46,42m, while she also won the shot put in 14,12m, which was well off her own national record of 15,24m.

Mandie Williams of Khomas won the women's high jump with a height of 1.60m, and Chanie Burger of Khomas won the women's javelin with a distance of 34,66m.

The Khomas region's A team won the women's 4x100m relay in 47,11, followed by Khomas B (49,37) and Khomas C (51,97), while Khomas A won the women's 4x400m relay in 4:00,94, followed by Khomas B (4:11,99) and Omaheke (4:12,35).

The Khomas region's A team won the men's 4x100m relay in 40,50, followed by Khomas C (42,16) and Hardap A (45,52); while Khomas A won the men's 4x400m relay in 3:19,46, followed by the Namibia National Paralympic Committee team (3:32,09) and Erongo (3:42,01).

Roodly Gowaseb won the men's 1 500m wheelchair in 3:55,06, followed by Nico Kharaxub (4:10,00).

The Khomas region was the overall winning region with a total of 693 points, followed by Hardap (148,5) and Ohangwena (112).