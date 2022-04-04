Zimbabwe: Village Health Workers Key in Ending HIV-Aids

Chipinge — Village health workers continue to play a pivotal role in disseminating vital HIV and AIDS information to women and young girls, as they complement the Government's drive to achieve an AIDS-free generation.

Some village workers in Chipinge and Makoni districts of Manicaland Province said they were optimistic of an AIDS-free generation, if all people were educated on the issue.

During a Family AIDS Caring Trust (FACT) Zimbabwe media tour in Chipinge where the organisation is sponsoring HIV and AIDS programmes, village health workers said they have educated women and girls on the importance of knowing their HIV status.

FACT Zimbabwe is a Christian-based organisation set up in 1987 as the country's first service organisation pioneering the HIV response.

Chikore village health worker in Ward 17 of Chipinge district, Mrs Sarah Makondora, said the programme was bearing fruit in her village.

"We commend the programmes which are being initiated by FACT in this community where we educate women especially those who are HIV positive on how to have HIV-free children," said Mrs Makondora.

"Recently, we engaged about 30 pregnant women who were HIV positive in our village and we educated them on all the steps that they should take and I am happy to say 30 women delivered HIV-free children. Through this programme, it is possible for the country to achieve an AIDS-free generation."

Mrs Makondora encouraged all women to know their HIV status and contribute to the Government's vision of an HIV/AIDS-free generation.

Several women in Makoni district said they have learnt a lot from the programmes initiated by FACT Zimbabwe and admitted that the pandemic had caused havoc in their families.

"I want to thank this programme which gave us free education on issues to do with HIV and AIDS," said a woman from Makoni.

"Before this programme was introduced to me, I lost two babies due to the pandemic. At one point I thought that I was bewitched.

"So when the programme came, I was encouraged to go for testing and when I visited the clinic, my results came out positive and from then on, I received free information on what to do to have an HIV-free child regardless of my positive status.

"Today, I am proud to say I have a child who is HIV negative. My advice to other women out there is for them to get tested and know their status and always know that being HIV positive does not mean you are dying now."

Another woman from Makoni said after receiving education through programmes brought by FACT Zimbabwe, she also has an HIV-free child.

"We thank Government for allowing FACT to give us this kind of knowledge," she said.

"I am a happy mother and my wish is for this organisation to continue educating more people across the country for an AIDS-free generation."