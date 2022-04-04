South Africa: Home Affairs Extends Operating Hours As Services Are Back Online

3 April 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has instructed the Department to extend operating hours to ensure that all clients that visited the offices on Friday are served.

Minister Motsoaledi said the Department owed it to the public to extend operating hours to compensate for the unfortunate network failure incident.

The Department will open until 18:30 on 04 April 2022 and everyone who is in the office by this time will be assisted.

The Department appreciates the patience of the public on Friday and apologises for the inconvenience caused by the unfortunate network failure.

