South Africa: Gungubele Concludes Harry Gwala District Two-Day Visit

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, on Sunday concluded his two-day visit to the Harry Gwala District Municipality on the south west of KwaZulu-Natal.

The District Municipality covers mainly Ixopo, Umzimkhulu, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Kokstad towns.

The Minister visited the area for the first time since his appointment as the District Champion in March 2022.

The Ministry in a statement said the aim of the inaugural visit was to interact with stakeholders with whom the Minister will be working with, in order to implement the District Development Model (DDM) in the district.

"The Minister similarly received an update on a number of service delivery projects that are being implemented in the area as part of the DDM," said the Ministry.

The DDM is a district-based inter-governmental and multi sectoral service delivery approach whose aim is to ensure that there is coherence, consistency and continuity in the relationship between all spheres of government in terms of service delivery.

During the visit, the Minister visited key affordable residential community housing projects in Ixopo and Kokstad.

The Ministry said the project facilitates the provision of affordable rental housing for low income earners in these areas.

"Due to the shortage of affordable housing in the areas, those who earn less are unable to secure decent private accommodation and this contributes to the increase in the use of informal, backyard accommodation.

"Like many communities in South Africa, the Harry Gwala District battles high unemployment and poverty rates. These and many other projects such as the construction of the Harry Gwala Sports Centre in Umzimkhulu provide the much needed economic relief by using local construction SMME companies and facilitate employment opportunities for mainly the local youth and women."

Acknowledging the challenges that still remain in the area despite the developments taking place, Minister Gungubele said: "There are a series of green shoots in the area, however there is still a long way to go in terms of provision of basic services such as water provision, sanitation and healthy roads."

With the COVID-19 pandemic remaining a challenge to many countries, including South Africa, the Minister also took time to urge the public to vaccinate.

Government continues to encourage citizens to vaccinate and protect themselves against contracting the COVID-19 virus and ultimately falling ill.

Minister Gungubele and the District Mayor, Z D Nxumalo, visited a local church to conduct a vaccination roll-out awareness session.

In his address to the congregants, the Minister implored them to vaccinate in order to protect themselves and their loved ones.

"Responding to the service delivery needs of the people of South Africa remains at the core of this government and we will do everything in our ability to ensure that our people receive the services that they deserve," said Gungubele.