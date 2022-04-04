Namibia: I'm Here to Help - NC Deputy

AFRA Schimming-Chase is part of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) "to make a difference".

She takes on challenges through which she "can make a contribution" she said during her appearance on the Desert Radio's breakfast show on Friday.

Fifa last week appointed Schimming-Chase to deputise Bisey Uirab as chairperson of the remedial football body. Willy Meertens, Esmeralda Muhinatjo Katjaerua and Dinaa Shituula complete the committee.

They are primarily tasked with restructuring the leaderless NFA and conduct elections for a new executive committee following the expulsion of the entire hierarchy of the national football federation in December.

On top of running the football association's daily affairs, the NC must also oversee a forensic audit into the NFA's ledgers; review the NFA statutes and electoral code to ensure their compliance with the Fifa statutes and requirements, and to ensure their adoption by the NFA congress.

Schimming-Chase said she was not in a position to divulge information regarding the NC but offered a brief of why she answered Fifa's call to reform the country's disjointed football fraternity.

"When it comes to sport and the availability of sport in Namibia, it's very important for our youth and it's very important for the next generation," Schimming-Chase said.

"It's a means that can make a difference for so many on so many levels, and that's why I'm willing to put my name in the hat and see how we can do something. We're a team and we'll have a specific mandate," she said.

FIFA ELECTIONS

In related news, the Fifa Council last week formally called for the Fifa presidential election, which is scheduled to take place during the 73rd Fifa Congress in 2023.

According to the African Press Organisation, the electoral calendar, including the timeline, was approved subject to the formal date of the congress being confirmed.

The calendar confirms that the deadline for the call for election has been set for today, with the start of the electoral period beginning on 31 March 2022. The deadline for the submission of candidatures for the office of Fifa president by Fifa member associations is set for four months prior to the congress and the deadline for notifying Fifa member associations of the names of the proposed and admitted candidates is one month prior to the congress, with the electoral period ending with the Fifa presidential election at the congress.