South Africa: Bafana's First Set of Fixtures Since World Cup Qualifiers Lay Bare Challenges for Broos

One-time African champs are far off from being a force in African football, never mind the world.

South Africa's national men's football side played their first set of fixtures since their disappointing and controversial defeat to Qatar-bound Ghana in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers back in November 2021.

Hugo Broos's men clashed with fellow Africans Guinea, as well as reigning world champions France during the recent international window. They recorded a nil-all draw against the former, before being thumped 5-0 by the latter. The results have shown Broos, who is less than a year into the Bafana Bafana job, that his team is miles away from being a competitive force in African football, and even further away in the global context.

Stirred, but not shaken

The task ahead for Broos was laid bare when Frenchmen Kylian Mbappé toyed with the South Africans as his nation thumped the visiting South Africans in Lille.

As Mbappé glided through the South African defence with the grace of a ballerina and the precision of a sniper time and again, the South Africans were left chasing shadows. It was a sobering test for the Bafana defensive wall, which has been one of the positives since...