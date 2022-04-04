Zimbabwe: Nedbank Renews Madzibaba Contract

Nedbank Zimbabwe, which is one of the partners to Nicholas "Madzibaba" Zakaria's 29th studio album "Musabvunda" to be unveiled on April 9, has renewed their tobacco selling season campaign contract with the sungura godfather.

Dubbed the "Nedbank Yambuka Nefodya" campaign, the initiative which is aimed at encouraging farmers to open accounts and transact in a secure way, is aimed at adding value to the national economy and bringing convenience to farmers around Zimbabwe.

It was renewed at a closed meeting, where Madzibaba came out jovial as he shared the news on his social media pages.

Speaking to The Herald Arts, Madzibaba said he was humbled by the gesture from Nedbank Zimbabwe following their initial engagement last year.

"The relationship started last year and I am happy that Nedbank Zimbabwe has renewed our partnership," he said. "This is a big plus for my work and I am happy that they are also part of my birthday celebrations and 29th studio album to be launched on April 9.

"Having grown in the farming areas, I know the struggles of ordinary farmers and I am happy to be part of a noble initiative aimed at empowering local farmers. We will be educating farmers through radio shows, social media as well as visits to the farming areas."

The deal, which was structured by Madzibaba's managing agency Esteem Communications, also ropes in Radio Zimbabwe disc jockey Season Ndundu Chikara and will see the two playing a big part in pushing the convenience message to farmers in areas around Rusape, Marondera, Bindura, Mvurwi, Karoi and Harare.

Nedbank Zimbabwe head of sales Heressy Herry said the brand synergies between their institution and the two creatives was an indicator of the many possibilities that abound in the local industry.

"As professionally run brands, we are all about bringing value to the market in the best possible way and we are happy to introduce the 2022 Nedbank Zimbabwe Yambuka Nefodya Tobacco Selling season campaign, which is bringing a lot of convenience to Zimbabweans farmers as they seen to derive value out of their hard work on the fields," said Herry.

"Engaging Madzibaba Zakaria and Season Ndundu is our way of saying we are a brand for the people and you will see the two appearing in our campaign promotional material as well as reaching out to the beneficiary communities through road shows.

"As Nedbank Zimbabwe, we are happy to be working with some of the most celebrated creatives in Madzibaba and Ndundu as we look at educating the importance of banking and security for their hard earned money."

The 2022 edition of the campaign will see participating farmers winning various give -aways and prizes ranging from wheelbarrows, motorbikes and tractors by simply opening accounts and transacting.