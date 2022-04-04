Namibia: Schlettwein Stresses Importance of Groundwater

FARMERS in the Tsumeb, Otavi, Grootfontein and Stampriet areas are key contributors to the country's quest for food security and output through commercial agriculture, and they depend entirely on groundwater for irrigation.

This was said by the minister of agriculture, water and land reform, Calle Schlettwein, during the commemoration of World Water Day 2022, International World Wetlands Day, and International Day of Forests in Windhoek on Friday.

He said about 30% of the water supplied to Windhoek is groundwater, while other towns and economic hubs such as Lüderitz, Grootfontein, Omaruru, Tsumeb, and Otjiwarongo entirely depend on groundwater for their supplies.

"The coastal towns of Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Henties Bay get about 50% from groundwater sources, and 50% from the largest desalination plant in southern Africa.

"In Namibia, we depend on groundwater for more than 60%. Supply and demand for water have been increasing and will continue to do so over the coming decades," Schlettwein said.

This is due to population growth, socio-economic development, and the need for food production, and work in many other industries, he said.

"Water is an essential resource without which development is not possible," the minister told his audience, which included minister of environment, forestry and tourism Pohamba Shifeta, French ambassador to Namibia Sébastien Minot, and United Nations Children's Fund country representative Rachel Odede.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Schlettwein said groundwater accounts for 97% of all the freshwater available in the world, supplying more than half of the world's drinking water, and supporting half of the globe's food production.

He said climate change and resultant rising temperatures and increased rainfall variability in Africa would have a decisive impact on the availability and affordability of water.

"In many areas, surface-water resources, which are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, are declining and/or becoming increasingly unpredictable," he said.

The minister said although groundwater provides a safety net, it remains poorly understood.

"Groundwater resources are complex in nature and vulnerable to contamination and over-exploitation. Without comprehensively understanding the recharge mechanisms, we risk mismanaging these renewable yet finite and vulnerable resources.

"We further need to manage the increasing pressure on our freshwater resources to be able to safeguard them for the benefit of everyone," he said, adding there is a need to encourage young professionals to develop an interest in research in water-related fields.

Schlettwein said wetlands and forests are crucial to the well-being of human societies and the environment.