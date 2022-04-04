Africa's Big Five - Qualifying Countries Book Their Tickets to Qatar

analysis

The five representatives for Africa have sealed their spots at the Fifa World Cup, which gets under way in November 2022. Reigning African champions Senegal, as well as Ghana, Morocco, Cameroon and Tunisia, will represent Africa at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The Senegalese, in a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations final where they edged out the Egyptians on penalties, booked their place after beating the Pharaohs 3-1 on penalties.

The Egyptians drew first blood in the two-legged qualification playoff, winning 1-0 in Cairo. The Lions of Teranga matched the record African champions in the second clash, securing their own 1-0 win on home soil.

The stalemate brought about a second penalty round between the two sides in as many months. Although the Egyptians, including talisman Mohamed Salah, folded under the spotlight of lasers from spectators, Sadio Mané and his compatriots held their nerve to seal their trip to Qatar. Senegal will be making just their third appearance at the global spectacle.

Following the match, the Egyptian Football Association...