Zimbabwe: Little Tenax Upset Caps United

SAKUBVA is proving to be a tricky destination for CAPS United after they lost yet another Castle Lager Premiership football encounter, this time against Tenax CS yesterday.

Their last visit to the eastern border city ended in a miserable 2-6 defeat at the hands of Manica Diamonds.

In yesterday's match, the visitors showed determination to take the game to their opponents with an exciting attacking game and with a little bit more precision, Clive Augusto could have been the first on the score-sheet but his shot missed the target by inches.

Ten minutes into the match, free scoring William Manondo propelled CAPS United into the lead when he was left with the easy task of tapping the ball home from close-range with only the goalkeeper to beat.

The Mutare correctional services outfit had a chance to restore parity 20 minutes into the match when a well-positioned Joel Munsaka got to the end of a beautiful pass and made no mistake as he struck a grass cutter that nestled into the far left corner but the Marondera referee Tatenda Bvekerwa adjudged him off-side.

Munsaka then got it right four minutes after the breather when he fired home from a rebound to level terms.

Tenax CS assumed the lead in the 68th minute when Takunda Mapara lurched on to a loose ball and charged towards goal before placing it in the bottom right corner.

Munsaka could have extended the lead for the hosts with three minutes of regulation time remaining when he received a through pass from Pascal Shumbaimwe but the gifted marksman blasted inches wide off the target.

In fact, Munsaka, who was also on target in away matches against Dynamos and ZPC Kariba, is fast turning into a reliable goal scorer for the prison wardens.

Tenax gaffer Shadreck Mugurasave was happy with the result but bemoaned conceding "a silly goal".

"It was a good game from both teams but I am worried about the way we are conceeding silly early goals. This is not the first it has happened and it now appears to be more of a trend. We just need to find a solution for that. However, I am happy with the result. That is exactly what we wanted. These are crucial points that will come in handy for us at the end of the season. We are now going back to prepare for the next encounter with nothing but another set of maximum points in mind," he said.

His opposite number Lloyd Chitemwe complained about his defenders loss of concentration in crucial moments of the match.

"It's a bad result. We really did not expect to lose this one especially after the fine run we had. It actually takes away the gloss from the good performance and the good results that we have been getting. I think we lost it in defence. They lost concentration and made unnecessary mistakes in crucial moments of the encounter. The defenders really let us down. I just home we will be able to make amends going forward and make sure we get back on our feet," said Chitembwe.