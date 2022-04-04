South Africa: Proteas Nationally Contracted Players and the Flaws in the System

4 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Luke Alfred

Even given the fact that the list of contracted players for the coming season has a noticeable white-ball bias because it's a T20 World Cup season, the Hendricks decision is impossible to justify from a cricketing perspective.

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) list of nationally contracted players for 2022/23 slipped by largely unnoticed almost three weeks ago.

It contained some surprises - some major (Reeza Hendricks) and some minor (Janneman Malan) - as well as two glaring omissions.

Neither Marco Jansen nor Kyle Verreynne, two of the stars of the Test summer, were deemed worthy of national contracts. Eyebrows were raised, but objections were muted. So much for sending positive vibes to the two best young players in the country.

National contracts are significant in and of themselves, but they're also lenses through which we can glimpse important people's thinking about the future.

In this regard, Hendricks' contract is at best perplexing, at worst staggering, particularly because there are only 16 national contracts and they're therefore at a premium.

Remember, Hendricks didn't start in SA's first match of the World T20 in the Emirates in October, the five-wicket loss to Australia in which Quinton de Kock opened with Temba Bavuma...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

